Scarborough ‘station gateway’ redevelopment set for approval despite concerns about bus stop and taxi rank changes

Scarborough’s ‘station gateway’ redevelopment is set to be approved by councillors despite public objections about proposed changes.

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 5th May 2023, 15:46 BST- 3 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:46 BST

The public realm phase of the ‘gateway’ redevelopment is set to go ahead this summer if councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby Area Planning Committee approve the scheme at an upcoming meeting on Thursday, May 11.

The redevelopment is set to see the relocation of the taxi rank outside Scarborough train station, increased pedestrianisation of the area, as well as hard and soft landscaping works including the introduction of more trees and plants.

However, several members of the public have written to North Yorkshire Council expressing concern about the scheme – which is being funded through a £6.6m Towns Fund contribution – including the proposed resiting of the taxi rank and bus stops.

There are plans to move the current taxi rankThere are plans to move the current taxi rank
In a letter to the council, Robert Walton said that while he was “not against the plans as a whole” he had concerns about “the transfer of passengers from trains to buses” and said the plan would “impede pedestrians including those with disabilities”.

Mr Walton said: “I am surprised at the reduction in facilities for bus passengers outside the station.

“Bus stands have been moved further away from the station concourse rather than being integrated into it.”

A report prepared for the upcoming planning meeting states that four bus stops would be “relocated around 100 metres to the west of their current position along Westborough”.

Planning officers said they recognised “that relocating these well-used bus stops will be less convenient for bus passengers and there is clearly less pavement space for stops on Westborough”.

However, they concluded that the identified transport benefits of the scheme “outweigh the negative impacts of the relocation of the four bus stops”.

‘Unnecessary works’

The ‘gateway’ plan focuses on “providing a more pedestrian-friendly environment which gives priority to those choosing to walk and cycle” and will include the relocation of the railway station’s taxi rank.

The pedestrianisation of the area will include new landscaping and planting alongside “street furniture” to provide various seating options, as well as providing barriers to restrict vehicular access.

However, members of the public have also objected to the plan to add public art, plants, and other soft landscaping features alongside the pedestrianisation of the area.

Writing to the council, Sheeran Yanina, said: “The proposed random, mean and meaningless garden features are also completely inappropriate and out of character with the imposing classical architecture of the station.”

The council is proposing to form an open walkable link between Valley Bridge Road and the new station plaza and in place of the existing plant enclosure, an open space is proposed to be formed which would include stairs and a disabled access ramp to the newly formed facilities in the station shed.

The proposed relocation of the taxi rank from the front of the building to the existing car park at the rear has been described as “fundamental to the success” of the scheme.

If approved, it would be facilitated by the creation of an internal opening within the station shed building, which will provide pedestrian access from the station platform heads to the taxi rank.

No objections have been made by the Highway Authority or North Yorkshire Police and planning officers have stated that the plan will bring “significant benefits”, particularly to the character of the conservation area and listed buildings.

As part of a seperate application, councillors will also be asked to grant listed building consent for works to the main Scarborough station building and the shed attached to its southern elevation, which would involve creating new openings in both buildings to form a link between the two with linking stairs and an access ramp.

Both schemes are recommended for approval subject to conditions and will be decided on by the planning committee on Thursday, May 11.

