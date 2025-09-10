Scarborough town centre offices to become one-bed flats

Plans to convert a Scarborough town centre office into residential accommodation have been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

CBY and JC Property Ltd’s proposal to convert the ground floor and basement office space at 12-13 Alma Square, Scarborough, into flats has been given the green light.

The site, which is made up of two four-storey mid-terrace properties, is located in the town centre and near the railway station.

The four one-bed flats will include kitchens and bathroom facilities, while communal stairwells will provide access throughout the buildings, and proposed cycle and bin storages spaces will be located at the rear in respective courtyards.

12-13 Alma Square, Scarborough. image: Google Maps

External alterations will also be undertaken as part of the development, including the replacement of five windows at the back of the building.

Two new doors would also be installed to improve access to the property.

Planners said that “overall, the sum of the proposed external works would not result in harm to the host building and would preserve the overall character of the conservation area of Scarborough”.

According to a report by officers, the entire building was previously occupied by offices, but approval was recently given to convert the upper floors of the buildings to self-contained residential flats.

They also noted that the new flats will meet the Nationally Described Space Standards for minimum levels of space, and the council’s environmental health department has had no objections to the proposal.

North Yorkshire Council concluded that “the proposal would not harm the residential amenities of neighbouring properties and would provide a satisfactory level of amenity for future users”.

The application was approved subject to various conditions.