Scarborough Town Council approves policy on only flying ‘heritage flags’

Scarborough’s Reform-led town council has passed a policy only allowing ‘British heritage flags’ to be flown on civic buildings.

At a full town council meeting on September 10, the Reform-led authority approved a motion restricting flags on Scarborough’s civic buildings to those it said represented “shared heritage”.

The policy states that “civic buildings should not be used to display flags associated with political ideologies, campaign groups, or activist movements”.

Scarborough Town Council (STC) currently leases rooms at the Town Hall, which is owned by North Yorkshire Council, and as such does not have responsibility for maintenance of the building.

Coun William Stuart, who proposed the motion, told the meeting: “This council believes that civic buildings should display flags that bring people together.

“Flags that are inclusive, unifying, and represent our shared heritage.

"That means the Union flag, the flag of England, the historic flag, and North Yorkshire flags.”

Only the Union flag, the St George’s flag, flags of the historic County of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire, Scarborough Town’s flag, and the Armed Forces Day flag should be permitted, according to the motion.

It adds that “other recognised historic British or English heritage flags” could be allowed “where relevant and appropriate”.

Opposition Labour councillor Chris Clark described the motion as “useless, dispiriting and ultimately ineffective”.

“The Reform leadership claims responsibility to express their views on the residents it represents.

"Whom did you consult with? Where is your survey?”

He added: “Isn’t it nonsense to waste valuable debating time introducing a motion when you already know there is substantial doubt about whether it can ever be enacted?

"Surely, Scarborough people are better than this.”

The motion notes that “while Scarborough Town Council does not have direct authority over the management of civic buildings within the town, it has a responsibility to express the views of the residents it represents”.

Coun Rich Maw, an Independent opposition councillor, said: “When Ukraine was illegally invaded, many civic buildings across the UK flew Ukraine’s flag.

"I respected that.

"It wasn’t politics, it was solidarity.

“Do we now say that we wouldn’t do the same again? If so, I fundamentally disagree.

“Scarborough isn’t one-dimensional.

"It’s working class, but it’s diverse in its culture, identity and values, and a rigid list like this, risks turning civic symbolism into a culture war issue and that is not what this council should be about.”

Coun Stuart, who proposed the motion, added: “The [flags] celebrate our history, our identity, and the pride we share in living here.

"At the same time, we must be careful not to use flags that divide or represent one particular group.”

The motion was passed with all 11 Reform councillors voting in favour and all four opposition councillors against.