Scarborough Town Council objects to property conversion plans

Town councillors have discussed several proposed planning applications concerning properties in Scarborough.

Scarborough Town Council’s community and place committee has objected to plans for a four-bed property to be converted into eight flats at 5–6 Westwood.

​Speaking at a committee meeting on Wednesday, October 22, Coun Sarah Mason, said: “There are more than 2,500 households on the waiting list, so there’s not enough suitable accommodation for families.

​“And if there isn’t any, then they’re placed in expensive temporary housing. So, I have an issue with bigger flats being made into smaller flats.”

​The planning application, proposed by Mr Shepherd, states: “Utilising large properties such as these in the most efficient manner possible is critical in order to achieve housing targets in the most sustainable fashion.”

​Also speaking at the meeting, Coun Chris Clark, said he was “in strong agreement with Coun Mason”.

​He added: “If this goes through, it could not be more perfect for Airbnb, so couples spend their weekends together, and of course, it could be empty for the rest of the year.”

​The proposal, which is currently under consideration by planners, has not been opposed by the Highway Authority or the housing standards team.

​The community and place committee agreed to oppose the scheme over concerns about overdevelopment.

​Councillors also discussed proposals at 27 Huntriss Row, to convert a vacant retail premises to a café and takeaway with a residential unit above it.

​Coun Clark said: “I’m slightly nervous about what it is they intend to sell, and of course, whatever it is they intend to sell might have a partial effect on the amount of crime in the area.”

​Coun Sarah Mason also highlighted that owners of the nearby Le Cafe Jardin had said they were “majorly concerned that there is no building control involvement in the planning application”.

​The committee agreed to support the development subject to approval from North Yorkshire Police and other consultees.

Meanwhile, a proposal to convert a house into three flats at 143 Victoria Road was also opposed by the committee.

Councillors said they would object to the scheme on the basis of concerns about overdevelopment.