Scarborough Town Council recruiting full time town clerk for up to £58,000 per year

Scarborough Town Council is hoping to hire its first permanent town clerk on a salary of up to £58,000 per year.

The clerk can expect to earn between £54,071 and £58,064 a year, according to a recently published job description.

The interim Town Clerk, Sharon Pyke, is due to leave the authority, which was created in April and held its first election in May.

The town clerk will ensure that the council’s administrative and civic functions and services are performed “professionally and in accordance with all relevant statutory obligations”.

The aim of the role is to carry out “all functions required by law of a local authority proper officer and responsible financial officer in a timely manner and to issue all statutory notifications”.

At the town council’s full meeting in July, members voted to approve the make-up of the staffing committee and that it would conduct the interviews for the role.

Councillors also agreed to a second staff member being recruited to “accelerate the council’s progress”.

“The Charter Trustees made provision for a second staff member in their recommended budget which was agreed by North Yorkshire Council,” and members voted to delegate the recruitment of the second staff member to the Interim Town Clerk and the staffing committee.

Applicants for the role of town clerk must hold the Certificate in Local Council Administration or be prepared to work towards obtaining it on appointment within a year of commencement.

The closing date for the receipt of applications is 11pm on Sunday, August 17 and completed applications should be sent to [email protected].

Interviews are expected to be from the start of September.

Further details on the role and responsibilities of the position can be found online here: https://www.scarboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/sites/116/2025/07/Published-Scarborough-Town-Council-Recruitment-Pack-July-2025.pdf

Scarborough Town Council has 15 elected members of which 11 are Reform UK councillors, two are Labour councillors, and two are Independents.