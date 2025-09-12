Scarborough Town Council to refuse new responsibilities without funding increase

Scarborough Town Council has said it will not accept additional responsibilities unless it receives more money from North Yorkshire Council.

The Reform-led Scarborough Town Council has voted against taking on services or responsibilities from North Yorkshire Council “without a commensurate transfer of funding”, after a motion was passed at a meeting on Wednesday, September 10.

Coun William Stuart, who proposed the motion, argued that following NYC’s council tax increase of 4.99 per cent for the 2025/26 fiscal year, taking on additional services would “push residents’ bills up through the back door”.

Opposition councillors argued that the decision would limit the ability of the recently created town council – which has a Band D precept of £28.88 – to create change for residents.

Scarborough Town Hall. photo: Anttoni Numminen, LDRS

Reform’s Coun Thomas Murray, the town mayor, previously said that a key campaign commitment had been not to raise precepts, while also “regenerating the underutilised areas [of Scarborough] and making people feel like the council’s working for them”.

Speaking at the town council’s third full meeting so far, Independent councillor Rich Maw said: “What can we actually do for harbour users if we pass this motion?

"Can we improve safety? Can we respond to issues raised by boat owners, fishers, and dredgers?

“Can we protect this historic asset from decline?

“Or are we just going to sit in meetings making excuses about why we can’t do anything at all?

“Let’s be clear, this motion commits us to austerity before we’ve even delivered on a single project.”

The policy, which was passed on Wednesday, states: “Scarborough Town Council will work constructively with NYC to explore opportunities for efficient, local delivery of appropriate services, while ensuring such arrangements are financially sustainable and within legal thresholds.”

Coun Murray, a member of the leading Reform group, disputed that the policy would “tie our hands in terms of spending” and said that it was “about protecting our taxpayers in Scarborough against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis”.

He added: “Any cost shifting from North Yorkshire Council represents, in practice, an additional increase for Scarborough residents beyond the maximum approved.

" And even if you could afford some services without immediately raising this precept, the overall effect on our residents is the same.”

Coun Maw, who is also an elected member of NYC, told the meeting: “Residents didn’t vote for this council just to create a shell that exists on paper, they want the action and decisions.

"They want a vision and change.

“If our first act is to freeze revenue and lock out any future ambition, we risk losing public trust.”