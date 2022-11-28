Scarborough Town Hall: campaign launched to retain historic building after borough council is abolished

Scarborough Civic Society has mounted one of its most high profile campaigns in its 50-plus year history to keep the imposing building overlooking the South Bay, possibly with a future use as a museum.

Adrian Perry, chairman of the society, said: “The society believes that a plan should be developed for the creation of a new town museum in the Town Hall by obtaining grant funding to expand Scarborough Museum and Galleries.”

He adds in a letter to members of the new unitary North Yorkshire Council, which takes over from the borough authority together with six other district and borough councils, next April: “Work is needed now if this project is to be successful.

Scarborough's historic town hall.

"For what seems like many years there has been talk of a museum on the High Street, so this is an ideal opportunity.

"The Town Hall is an important cultural asset packed with historical artefacts.

"Currently there is no capacity to display these works of art elsewhere.

The campaign has been given a boost by Scarborough & Whitby MP, Sir Robert Goodwill, who said: “The Town Hall is a major feature of Scarborough’s heritage and should be retained as a civic asset.”

The Grade 2 listed Town Hall, originally an imposing private house, was opened in 1903.