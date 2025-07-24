Scarborough’s Brunswick Centre to close next month for cinema and SQ1 redevelopment

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 24th Jul 2025, 17:53 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 17:54 BST
Scarborough’s Brunswick Centre will officially close in September as part of its redevelopment into SQ1, a ‘vibrant new town centre destination’.

Scarborough Group International (SGI) has confirmed that the Brunswick Centre will close to the public on Wednesday, September 17 as the site’s redevelopment progresses.

SGI first submitted its multi-million-pound plan to transform the “mostly vacant shopping centre” centre, which dates to the 1990s, into a major cinema and leisure destination in 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plans were officially approved in 2023 and last autumn, Odeon, Europe’s largest cinema chain, was announced as the anchor cinema operator for the redevelopment of the site.

Artist's impression of how the Brunswick Cinema will look when finished.placeholder image
Artist's impression of how the Brunswick Cinema will look when finished.

The cinema will take up to 2,700 sqm out of the Brunswick’s almost 14,000 sqm of space, with the exact number of screens and the size of the cinema set to be agreed with the operator.

Mark Jackson, project lead, said: “The closure of Brunswick is a major step forward, not just for the project, but for the wider regeneration of Scarborough.

"While change can be disruptive in the short term, this marks the start of a much-needed transformation that will help the town centre match the strength of its visitor appeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Scarborough already attracts over 23 million visits a year and outperforms major cities in dwell time and year-round tourism.

Brunswick Centre, Scarborough. Courtesy Anttoni Numminenplaceholder image
Brunswick Centre, Scarborough. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen

"The challenge has been keeping people in the town centre for longer, and that’s what SQ1 will help deliver.”

The scheme is set to see the redevelopment of the interior and exterior of the building, a multi-storey car park, refurbished shop fronts along Westborough, and opening the facade with large glass panels to allow more natural light in.

Several businesses that occupied spaces in the shopping centre, including The Fragrance Shop, Holland & Barrett, Toyland and Nomination, have relocated within Scarborough, while Next relocated to a larger store on Seamer Road after failing to agree a long-term lease with the current owners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Jackson, project lead, added: “This is about more than buildings.

"It’s about reimagining the heart of the town and creating a place where people want to spend time, whether they live here, work here or are visiting for the first time.”

Coun Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, previously said the project could help “uplift the whole area”.

He said: “It’s very obvious when you visit Scarborough, particularly that part of the town, what a key role this building could hold in the revitalisation of this part of Scarborough.”

Related topics:ScarboroughScarborough Group InternationalEuropeOdeon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice