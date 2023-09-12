Scarborough’s Firk Inn applies to council for approval of new pavement licence
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Firk Inn Pub Ltd has submitted a licensing application seeking permission to place tables and chairs outside its premises.
The pub has previously been granted permission for outdoor seating.
If approved by the council’s licensing authority, the seating at the front of the pub would be used for the serving of food and drink to customers, according to the applicant.
Falsgrave Road is a shopping area on “a main transport corridor leading into town” and has shops, offices, cafes, takeaways, and pubs.
Representations are currently open regarding the application and members of the public wishing to make their views known should contact the council by Monday, September 18.
The site was previously a credit office and the conversion of the property into a micro pub was approved by the council in 2017 subject to various conditions.
The pub was also previously granted permission for an outdoor seating licence in 2020 when the Government introduced a temporarily simplified pavement licence application process to ease economic recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Those wishing to make representations regarding this application can do so by writing to the council’s licensing service via email at [email protected].