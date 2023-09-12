Scarborough’s Firk Inn applies to council for approval of new pavement licence

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Firk Inn Pub Ltd has submitted a licensing application seeking permission to place tables and chairs outside its premises.

The pub has previously been granted permission for outdoor seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved by the council’s licensing authority, the seating at the front of the pub would be used for the serving of food and drink to customers, according to the applicant.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firk Inn pub, Falsgrave Road. Google Images

Falsgrave Road is a shopping area on “a main transport corridor leading into town” and has shops, offices, cafes, takeaways, and pubs.

Representations are currently open regarding the application and members of the public wishing to make their views known should contact the council by Monday, September 18.

The site was previously a credit office and the conversion of the property into a micro pub was approved by the council in 2017 subject to various conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub was also previously granted permission for an outdoor seating licence in 2020 when the Government introduced a temporarily simplified pavement licence application process to ease economic recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic.