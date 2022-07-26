The former indoor swimming pool is set to be home to a £15m 100-bedroom hotel, with the council already having been approached by Scarborough businessman Nick Thomas MBE about buying the land. He wants to develop the site privately through his business Qdos Entertainment and the newly-formed HQ Hotels.

The authority’s cabinet approved the sale of a former indoor swimming pool and a large plot of agricultural land at its meeting on Tuesday July 26.

Councillors hope that if the project comes to fruition with planning permissions and completion of the sale, it could bring jobs, apprenticeships and up to half a million pounds worth of purchases a year “within the local supply chain”.

The two land sales have been approved by Scarborough Council's cabinet.

Cllr Tony Randerson said the sale of the former swimming pool, which ties in with the council’s North Bay Masterplan, would be “a fantastic boost for the North Bay"

As part of the masterplan, Scarborough Council has set out an aim of attracting hundreds of thousands of additional visitors every year through new “adrenaline experiences” and “four-star plus” hotels.

Cllr Carl Maw said he was originally "apprehensive" about the plans but said he believed it would be "a destination in its own right" and "will not be in competition" with the other types of hotels in Scarborough.

Demolition of the much-loved indoor pool began in March this year.

Fellow cabinet member, Cllr Janet Jefferson added that if the project reaches completion, it will be a "flagship for tourism and will promote the town".

The site has not been in use as a pool since 2017.

Meanwhile, a 162-acre plot of agricultural land was also approved for sale as part of plans “to rationalise the [council’s] agricultural portfolio”.

The major area of land at Raincliffe Farm, Throxenby, is currently held on a short farm business tenancy to a local farmer and will be put on the open market.

The former indoor pool site could become a hotel, if plans are approved.

The council’s report states that the tenant is fully aware of the proposal and has expressed an interest in the land and is waiting for it to come to market.

The tenant previously made an offer which was deemed below market value and was subsequently refused, but now the council says that the sale of the property would provide a “capital receipt which will assist in the delivery" of the North Bay Masterplan.