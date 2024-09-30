Scarborough’s former Peasholm Surgery to become two residential properties after plans approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough’s former Peasholm GP Surgery at 65 Moorland Road and 98 Tennyson Avenue will be converted back into residential use as two dwellings.

The application, by the Venue Property Group, was approved by North Yorkshire Council without any objections from consultees and the council said it welcomed “the opportunity to update and re-occupy the redundant building with an appropriate residential development”.

The planning authority apologised to the applicant after “inaccurate consultee comments” about the proposal were published on the council’s website, leading to “confusion”.

North Yorkshire Council’s senior planning officer apologised for the mistake which was “due to an administrative error” and led to comments regarding a different planning application being incorrectly published alongside the proposal.

Former Peasholm Surgery at 65 Moorland Road.

Christian Hartley, director of the Venue Property Group, said: “The former Peasholm Surgery has now returned to being two separate houses, 65 Moorland Road and 98 Tennyson Avenue with full planning permission for residential use for each house.

“These are not being developed by Venue Property Group Ltd and have been on the open market for sale as residential properties, they will be sold with all utilities in place and now with full residential planning permission making them ideal projects for people to create fantastic family homes.”

Mr Hartley added: “This hopefully now clears up the misunderstanding and misinformation that was put online in August.”

Planning officers concluded that the proposed conversion was considered to be “a good quality development with an acceptable layout that would result in two decent size homes”.

They noted that despite “small amenity spaces” the Moorland Road property includes a garage and Tennyson Avenue a bike store and that the “internal provision is generous”.