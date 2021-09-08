Harbour Bar on Sandside will be allowed to keep its seating in front of its premises.

The Lord Rosebery, a JD Wetherspoon pub in Westborough, and the iconic Harbour Bar ice cream parlour in Sandside have both extended their pavement licences.

The government legislation brought in last year, designed to promote economic recovery and growth in response to the coronavirus pandemic, introduced an easier pavement licence application process for businesses that already serve food and drink.

Planning permission is also temporarily waived for pavement licences and the process is sped up to limit the waiting times for those applying.

The Lord Rosebery has been granted permission for tables and chairs outside to serve food and drink.

The aim of the legislation is to help protect hospitality businesses and give them the opportunity to maximise their income potential whilst social distancing measures remain in place.

As part of the decision-making process, Scarborough Council consults with its own environmental health team, the highways authority, North Yorkshire Police and the public.

The scheme had been due to expire on September 31 this year but has now been extended by 12 months by the government, though premises must apply for the extra time.

The Lord Rosebery application stated that it wanted “four tables and eight chairs on the pavement at the front of the premises to be separated by a barrier – between 8am and 10pm for consumption of food and drink” while Harbour Bar wanted to keep the seating to the front of its premises.