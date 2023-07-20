News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough’s NAAFI Café applies to council for pavement licence

Scarborough’s NAAFI Café has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a pavement licence ahead of a planned reopening later this month.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 17:52 BST

The application, submitted by Richard Keyte, is seeking permission from North Yorkshire Council for a pavement licence for the café in Scarborough town centre.

The café, on Newborough, would place four tables and 16 chairs on the pavement if the licence is granted.

The branch’s opening hours would be from 8am to 5pm, seven days a week.

NAAFI café in Scarborough. Google ImagesNAAFI café in Scarborough. Google Images
NAAFI café in Scarborough. Google Images
In addition to metal chairs and round tables, the café would also place barriers surrounding the chairs constructed of metal posts with fabric or vinyl banners in between.

The NAAFI is the Ministry of Defence’s in-house provider of catering, retail, and leisure services and facilities and has other branches including at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire, as well as Whiteley, Lancaster, and Gibraltar.

Currently, the café is closed for renovation but is due to open at the end of July.

The branch’s website states: “We are currently transforming into our next NAAFI Café and will be re-opening on July 27!

“We can’t wait to welcome you to our brand new NAAFI Café.”

The application is currently open to representations from members of the public until Monday, July 24.

Those wishing to make their views known on the application for the pavement licence can email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Licensing Services in writing at Scarborough Town Hall.

