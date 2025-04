Scarborough's North Bay to get £800,000 to make urgent sea wall improvements

Labour York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, pictured in Ripon.

A total of £800,000 of Government cash will be used to make urgent sea wall improvements at Scarborough’s North Bay.

The cash will come from a pot of £9.7m to protect communities from flooding.

Mayor of York and North Yorkshire David Skaith welcomed the cash and said projects across the region would benefit from the government money.

The Tadcaster Flood Alleviation Scheme will get £2.5m to replace and improve flood defences on both the left and right bank of the River Wharfe through the town.

More than ten projects in and around York will also benefit, including the Clifton Ings Barrier Bank scheme which will receive £1.5m.

Elsewhere, the Stokesley flood alleviation scheme, along with a project in the West Witton and Spennithorne area in Wensleydale, will also get funding, while in the Dales and North York Moors, £200,000 has been provided to a scheme aiming to re-wet the Great North Bog.

Mr Skaith said: “We’ve had just over £9.7m announced for our region which is fantastic.

“We as a region have been affected by flooding massively over the last few years which has obviously affected our industries, particularly our farming sector, and has impacted homes, especially around the York and Selby area.

“So having this investment coming in to support early intervention work around flooding is going to be of great benefit to us.”

Defra announced this week that more than 1,000 flood schemes across the country would be built or repaired to protect thousands of homes and businesses from flooding.

In total £2.65bn will be invested over two years towards the work.

Announcing the investment, Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “We inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record.

“Through our Plan for Change, this government will deliver a decade of national renewal and economic growth."

The funding is part of the government’s plan for change proposals, which aim to boost economic growth in local communities by protecting businesses, delivering new jobs, and supporting a stable economy in the face of the increasing risk of flooding as a result of climate change.