Scarborough’s Saint Catherine’s Hospice applies to council for premises licence

A Scarborough hospice has applied for a premises and events licence from North Yorkshire Council.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice Trust has submitted an application for the supply of alcohol and for a licence to serve alcohol at events.

Saint Catherine’s provides care and support at home and in the hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families and friends.

If North Yorkshire Council approves the application, the Scarborough Hospice at Throxenby Lane would have permission for the on-and-off supply of alcohol seven days a week.

It would be allowed to serve alcohol from 11:30am until 5pm.

A new bistro, ‘Flavours’, was opened at the hospice earlier this year and is open to the public.

It aims to raise “much-needed income to run the hospice services” whilst also offering a “welcoming meeting space and delicious food”.

The hospice, which first opened in the 1980s, has also applied for permission to host up to 30 events a year where the supply of alcohol would be allowed between 5pm and 10pm.

The proposal states that there would be no more than three events in any calendar month.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice Trust regularly organises events that support its fundraising efforts, and upcoming events include a parachute day on August 31, the Great North Run on September 8, and the Marathon du Malton 10k on September 15.

The premises licence application is open to representations until Monday, August 29.

Comments can be emailed to [email protected] or sent to North Yorkshire Council Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough.