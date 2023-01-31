The theatre will receive £1,068 of funding to show 12 dementia-friendly screenings at a reduced price.

The funding for the initiative comes from an annual locality budget of £10,000 given to each member of North Yorkshire County Council, with the money for the screenings coming from Cllr Rich Maw’s allocation.

Each county councillor can recommend the allocation of small amounts of funding for activities that promote the social, economic, or environmental wellbeing of the communities they represent.

Screenings at the independent cinema and theatre are confirmed up to June with plans for the second half of the year under way.

Upcoming films include Carry on Constable, Calamity Jane and High Society.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Rich Maw said: “This particular scheme costs more than the £1,068 which I’m offering and the balance is made up with ticket sales, but they can bring those prices down which makes it more affordable.

“It is an odd number in order to make sure that I maxed out on the £10,000 locality budget.”

Caroline Routh, executive director at the SJT said: “We’re very grateful to Cllr Maw for this award.

“Our dementia-friendly work is going from strength to strength, and we have more planned – the generosity of Cllr Maw and others like him is making it all possible.”

Cllr Maw said that he was particularly keen on supporting the scheme after his mother-in-law passed away in part because of dementia.

“I think what Stephen Joseph is providing has to be applauded and this particular aspect of screening shows for dementia sufferers, where carers can go for free, is just going to be something of a highlight for these people,” he added.

“The shows are going to be put on once a month and there will be a pianist and some snacks, and I think it’ll be a chance to live in the now.”