Scarborough Council approved a £116,604 grant at a meeting of the authority's cabinet on April 12, which will help to secure the theatre's long-term future.

The funding package will support the Stephen Joseph's bid to retain its status as a National Portfolio Organisation, which is granted by Arts Council England.

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Council's head of Tourism and Culture, said: "Supporting the application with a four-year grant commitment will showcase the Arts Council the importance that the local authority places on the venue as a key cultural organisation and a key partner in driving culture across the borough."

Arts Council England recently opened applications for its next National Portfolio Organisation funding cycle, which runs until 2026/27.

As an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation status holder between 2015 and 2022, the Stephen Joseph Theatre has received £4.4m in funding.

Ms Deacon added: "The Stephen Joseph Theatre is one of the borough's key cultural jewels, providing community outreach opportunities and delivering high-quality theatrical and art productions and is a nationally and internationally recognised theatre.

"The Stephen Joseph Theatre wants to build back better, but also focus their efforts on ensuring that they return to the statistics and figures pre-Covid which were estimated to support the local economy by around £4.2m.

"So the approval of a four-year grant funding agreement commitment will provide the organisation with the support they need to continue to attract external funding and deliver a quality cultural offer for the borough."

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the theatre was estimated to be attracting 84,000 visitors annually and 24,000 participants engaging in varied community activities.

Arts Council England invest money from the Government and National Lottery to support arts and culture across the country.

Council leader Cllr Steve Siddons added: "I think the Stephen Joseph Theatre continues to be one of the jewels in the crown of Scarborough and long may that continue."