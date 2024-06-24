Scarborough’s Talk Bar granted alcohol licence despite concerns about ‘nuisance issues’
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sale of alcohol will be permitted for the duration of the opening hours from midday to 11pm.
North Yorkshire Council’s licensing sub-committee approved the plan despite concerns raised by a resident who said approval would make it a “destination for drinking at night and increase the nuisance issues currently experienced”.
One of the applicants, Neil Scott Laverick, told the committee the area was not entirely residential and featured several B&Bs and holiday lets.
Councillors, including the chair, Coun Tim Grogan, asked about the relationship between Talk Bar and Bella Rose Café which the applicants also own.
Mr Laverick said that the café was “primarily an eatery and that Talk Bar was primarily a bar that would also sell snacks”.
He added that while the bar and café would operate in conjunction, this would be “limited by the café’s opening hours which were dependent on the time of year, nearby events at the Open Air Theatre, and footfall of customers to the café on the day”.
Mr Laverick said there would be four tables outside in a partitioned area with table service.
He said they had run the business for six years and also owned the outside land.
A report by licensing officers noted that conditions regarding staff training, public safety, and the use of CCTV would be necessary.
It added that the bar must have “clear and legible notices requesting the public to respect the needs of residents and to leave the premises and the area quietly”.