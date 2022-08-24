Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Council has agreed to debate the Scarborough and District Taxi Association’s request for fare increases on private hire vehicles across the borough.

Councillors on the authority’s licensing committee will decide whether to approve the proposals at a special meeting on Thursday September 1.

The Taxi Association proposes a 17 per cent raise for a two-mile journey between 6am and 9pm – from £6.60 to £7.72.

A Scarborough Council report said taxi drivers are struggling with the huge increase in fuel costs. (Photo: Google Maps)

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Journeys between 9pm and midnight would also rise by 22 per cent from £6.80 to £8.32, according to the plans.

The largest increase would be to fares between midnight and 6am from £7.20 to £9.35 – rising by 33 per cent.

A report prepared by council officers, which will be presented to councillors, said the plans are “consider[ed], on the whole, to be reasonable”.

If approved, the fare increases would come into effect in October, although there will be a two-week consultation period following the decision where members of the public can raise their opinion.

According to the report, Scarborough is facing a shortage of taxi drivers, adding that “a balance has to be struck between making fares affordable to members of the public” and also ensuring “the financial viability of [taxi] operators and drivers".

Taxi fares were last increased in 2018 when they rose between 10 per cent and 22 per cent.

In his report, Council Director Paul Thompson said costs have increased significantly for taxi operators since 2018: “During that time global energy prices have risen sharply, and in the 12 months up to July 2022 petrol and oil prices in the UK have increased by 46.8 per cent.”

Some aspects of the Taxi Association’s request, such as a booking fee increase, were removed with a new alternative mileage calculation included “to be fairer to those members of the public who may need to book from a distance away from the town centres”.

Additionally, “charges for carrying items necessary to support disabled travellers have been removed as such charges are now illegal”.