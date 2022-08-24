Scarborough’s taxi fares could go up by 17 per cent under new plans – the first time in four years
Taxi fares in Scarborough could soon rise between 17 and 33 per cent after a new increase was proposed for the first time in four years
Scarborough Council has agreed to debate the Scarborough and District Taxi Association’s request for fare increases on private hire vehicles across the borough.
Councillors on the authority’s licensing committee will decide whether to approve the proposals at a special meeting on Thursday September 1.
The Taxi Association proposes a 17 per cent raise for a two-mile journey between 6am and 9pm – from £6.60 to £7.72.
Most Popular
-
1
Scarborough business owner's distress as fraudster targets potential customers
-
2
Plans for new café and bar at Scarborough's Clock Handyman hardware shop approved
-
3
Firefighters rescue 27 people trapped in carriage at Scarborough's Central Tramway and car torched in arson attack
-
4
Police in Scarborough welcome the jailing of a local Class A drug dealer
-
5
Man suffers head injury during 'violent' late-night attack in Scarborough
Journeys between 9pm and midnight would also rise by 22 per cent from £6.80 to £8.32, according to the plans.
The largest increase would be to fares between midnight and 6am from £7.20 to £9.35 – rising by 33 per cent.
A report prepared by council officers, which will be presented to councillors, said the plans are “consider[ed], on the whole, to be reasonable”.
If approved, the fare increases would come into effect in October, although there will be a two-week consultation period following the decision where members of the public can raise their opinion.
According to the report, Scarborough is facing a shortage of taxi drivers, adding that “a balance has to be struck between making fares affordable to members of the public” and also ensuring “the financial viability of [taxi] operators and drivers".
Taxi fares were last increased in 2018 when they rose between 10 per cent and 22 per cent.
In his report, Council Director Paul Thompson said costs have increased significantly for taxi operators since 2018: “During that time global energy prices have risen sharply, and in the 12 months up to July 2022 petrol and oil prices in the UK have increased by 46.8 per cent.”
Some aspects of the Taxi Association’s request, such as a booking fee increase, were removed with a new alternative mileage calculation included “to be fairer to those members of the public who may need to book from a distance away from the town centres”.
Additionally, “charges for carrying items necessary to support disabled travellers have been removed as such charges are now illegal”.
If approved, the new fares will be in effect until at least April 2023 when the new North Yorkshire Council will set fares for the whole county.