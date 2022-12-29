Scarborough’s town centre footfall sees reduction in monthly and annual figures

In September, October, and November 2022 footfall in Scarborough town centre fell considerably according to figures published by the council.

The biggest decrease occurred in September when month-on-month footfall fell by 21 per cent.

According to national industry analysis, footfall has been impacted by the cost of living crisis and train strikes but will likely increase in December due to Boxing Day sales.

Scarborough Town Hall.

Figures published by Scarborough Council show that annual town centre footfall has also fallen compared to last year.

A report presented to the authority’s cabinet on December 13 estimated that in the second financial quarter – leading up to the end of the calendar year – around 2.2m visits took place “to date in 2022/23”.

However, an equivalent report from December 14, 2021, stated that estimated footfall stood at more than 2.3m visits.

The most recent performance report also reveals other data collected by the authority, ranging from the number of visits to Scarborough Sports Village to the portion of benefit claims accurately processed.

According to the report, the “best performing” indicators include the “per cent of benefits claims processed accurately” which stands at 99.6 per cent.

Other “successful” indicators include the number of recorded anti-social behaviour incidents which stands at 4,906, compared to a “target” or estimate of 9,156.

Featured among the “worst performing” indicators is the portion of “broadly compliant licensed premises”.

According to the council’s data, only 58 per cent of licensed premises in the borough are “broadly compliant” whereas the target is 80 per cent.

However, this is an improvement from 12 months ago when the same figure stood at only 50 per cent compared to a target of 80 per cent.

Presenting the report at a meeting of the cabinet on December 13, Cllr Janet Jefferson, the cabinet member for corporate resources, said that overall services were continuing to perform well “despite additional pressures arising from the local government reorganisation and staffing issues in a number of key services”.

