Scarborough's Watermark Café on seafront applies for outdoor alcohol licence

If the premises licence change is approved by North Yorkshire Council’s licensing authority, the seaside cafe on the Royal Albert Drive would be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages outside its premises.

The new premises licence would include the outside seating areas.

The café is currently allowed to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 10am to 10pm.

Scarborough's Watermark Café. Google Maps.

The application states: “Notice is hereby given that we have applied to North Yorkshire Council to vary a Premises Licence in respect of premises to be known as The Watermark Café, Royal Albert Drive, Scarborough.”

Members of the public can make their views regarding the application known to the council by contacting the licensing authority.

The deadline for comments, which must state the grounds for the representation, is Thursday, February 15.