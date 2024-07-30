Scarborough’s Wetherspoon pub Lord Rosebery applies for new pavement licence

The Lord Rosebery in Scarborough

Scarborough’s Lord Rosebery pub is seeking permission for a new pavement licence from North Yorkshire Council.

JD Wetherspoon Plc has applied for a new pavement licence for The Lord Rosebery on 85-87 Westborough, Scarborough.

The application, which was signed by J. Odell, states that the area in question is the pavement cafe seating section.

If approved, the Wetherspoon pub would be allowed to place tables and chairs in the pavement seating area.

However, the application does not specify how many tables and chairs would be sited outside.

Public representations regarding the application can be sent to the council’s licensing authority until Tuesday, August 6.

Any comments and representations can be emailed to [email protected].

Last year the Lord Rosebery applied to vary its premises licence so that it would not be required to have as many door staff employed on a regular basis.

Following a hearing by the licensing authority, the application was approved meaning that the pub’s premises licence holder/manager can “risk assess the need for door supervisors at all times” and “at such times and in such numbers as deemed necessary by the risk assessment”.

North Yorkshire Police can also request door supervisors to be employed at the premises during special events in the town and bank holidays with a minimum of 14 days written notice.

Previously, door supervisors had to be on duty at the premises every Friday and Saturday from 11pm onwards and from 10.30pm on Sundays, Good Friday, and Christmas Day.