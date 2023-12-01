Scarborough's Wetherspoon pub Lord Rosebery applies to relax door staff rules

Scarborough’s Lord Rosebery pub is seeking approval for more relaxed rules requiring presence of door supervisors.

JD Wetherspoon Plc has applied to vary the premises licence of The Lord Rosebery on 85-87 Westborough, Scarborough so that it would not be required to have as many door staff employed on a regular basis.

The pub’s current licence states that door supervisors must be on duty at the premises every Friday and Saturday from 11pm onwards and from 10.30pm on Sundays, Good Friday, and Christmas Day.

However, JD Wetherspoon has said that the pub’s premises licence holder should be able to “risk assess the need for door supervisors at all times” and to employ door supervisors “at such times and in such numbers as deemed necessary by the risk assessment”.

The Lord Rosebery pub in Scarborough. Picture: Richard Ponter

Currently, the number of door supervisors is set by the local Pub Watch Scheme.

This dictates a minimum of two SIA registered door supervisors for up to 200 occupancy with an additional door supervisor per further 100 occupancy.

The pub was originally opened in 1895 as Scarborough’s Liberal Club by its namesake prime minister.

Consultations regarding the application are currently open and those wishing to make their views known have until Tuesday, December 19, to contact the council.