Shepherds Hall tearoom at Lealholm, near Whitby, plans to sell alcohol on premises

The Shepherd’s Hall Tea Rooms has submitted a licence application that would allow it to sell alcohol on and off the premises.

If approved by the council’s licensing sub-committee which meets on Friday July 1, the tea rooms would be allowed to serve alcohol seven days a week from 10am to 10pm.

The application, submitted by Paul Rice, received no objections from the Police and Fire Departments, though one member of the public did object to the proposed plans.

Shepherd's Hall, Lealholm. picture: Richard Ponter, 191432c

The objection cites the sale of alcohol as a likely cause of nuisance, including “antisocial behaviour and excess noise” which it says would affect families living in the vicinity of the premises.

“With the café open until 10pm and serving alcohol there would be increased traffic noise and possible rowdiness, especially when people drive away from the car park at closing time."

They added that allowing “off-sales of alcohol at any time of the day until 10pm, any day of the week” would increase traffic and noise disturbances felt by residents “and it is not a purpose of the café. Off-sales of alcohol can be bought from the village shop when it is open.”

However, the application plan states that the premises will continue to primarily operate as a tearoom “and alcohol will be ancillary to this”.

A council report states that if the application is approved, the licence holders should ensure provisions whereby “premises users safely leave their premises” as well as “providing information about local taxi companies who can provide safe transportation home, and ensuring adequate lighting outside the premises”.