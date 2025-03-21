Six bars and restaurants apply for premises licences in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey

Six coastal bars, cafés, and restaurants have applied for premises licences from North Yorkshire Council.

A variety of businesses located across the coast in Scarborough, Whitby, and Filey, are seeking licences so they can serve alcohol.

In Filey, Harry’s Bar, at 9 Murray Street, has submitted an application for the sale of alcohol seven days a week from 9am until 1am.

Harry Firth’s proposal also seeks permission for live and recorded music Monday to Sunday between 9am and 1am.

The deadline for representations by members of the public is March 23.

The Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a premises licence, allowing it to serve alcohol Monday to Sunday from 10am until 4.30pm.

The deadline for representations regarding the society’s proposal, which is located at Whitby Museum, Pannett Park, is Tuesday, April 1.

Mademoiselle’s Cafe and Bistro, located at 1 Skinner Street, Whitby, is also seeking permission to serve alcohol.

Susan Duck’s proposal would permit the bistro to supply alcohol seven days a week from 10am to 11pm.

The deadline for public comments regarding the application, which also seeks extended hours on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, is Tuesday, April 1.

In Scarborough, Oscar’s has applied for a premises licence which would allow it to serve alcohol, play films, live music, recorded music, and put on dance performances.

Adam Jowett’s application seeks opening hours from 7am to 12.30am and until 01.30am Thursday to Saturday, as well as permission to serve alcohol from 9am to midnight and up until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Members of the public wishing to comment on the proposal can make representations until Sunday, April 6.

Scarborough’s Peasholm Park is seeking a premises licence for its café and outside area which would permit it to sell alcohol as well as play, films, live music, recorded music and dance performances.

The sale of alcohol and the café’s opening hours would be from 10am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

The deadline for representations from members of the public is Tuesday, April 8.

The seafood restaurant Thomas Carr @ The Coast has also applied for a premises licence from North Yorkshire Council.

Located on Hoxton Road, it is seeking opening hours from midday to midnight and permission to serve alcohol as well as late night refreshments, and the playing of recorded music.

Comments from members of the public should be received by the council by Thursday, April 10.

Comments regarding any of the applications can be sent in writing to: North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG, or by email to [email protected].