Six-week consultation launched on plan for Malton's future developments
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is the last chance for people to have their say on how the area around the two towns will be shaped up to 2027.
The Malton and Norton-on-Derwent Neighbourhood Plan has been drawn up by the two town councils but has been sent out for consultation by North Yorkshire Council before it goes for examination.
If approved, it will be considered alongside a planning blueprint called the Local Plan in all future planning applications.
The neighbourhood plan includes a detailed vision statement on how the community wants to see the area develop over the years to 2027, with objectives on how that can be achieved.
That includes plans to:
· Protect and improve the environment, particularly the River Derwent.
· Cut congestion and improve air quality.
· Improve connectivity between Malton and Norton.
· Improve community access to the River Derwent.
· Enhance the visual quality of the towns.
· Protect heritage assets.
· Encourage regeneration and development of vacant plots of land.
· Capitalise on history and culture to develop tourism.
· Build on the town’s economic strengths.
· Protect and improve community services and facilities.
· Encourage housing provision that meets local needs.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “Malton and Norton boast a rich heritage and culture, and these are the bedrocks on which the plan is based.
“We hope people will express their views on it.”
The consultation runs until Friday, October 20.
Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/MaltonNortonPlan or representations can be submitted via the portal.