St Bees to Robin Hood's Bay Coast to Coast Passport launched to inspire walkers and boost economy

A Coast to Coast Passport has been launched to inspire walkers and boost the economic benefits of Britain's most popular long-distance path.

The scheme has the backing of community leaders and businesses across the 190-mile route, which stretches from St Bees on the west coast of Cumbria to Robin Hood's Bay on the east coast of North Yorkshire.

The passport is being launched ahead of the path becoming a National Trail next year, following an investment of around £5.8m from Natural England.

The scenic route, which is tackled by around 6,000 people every year, was devised by celebrated fellwalker and guidebook author and illustrator, Alfred Wainwright, more than 50 years ago.

The passport initiative has been developed by volunteers from Richmond Yorkshire Community Interest Company (CIC), with funding provided by councils, national park authorities, businesses and the Wainwright Society, which aims to keep alive the fellwalking traditions promoted by the author.

The 140-page passport allows walkers to collect unique stamps at 29 locations across the route, with a network of 80 'stamping agents' in place, including shops, pubs, cafes, visitor attractions and several churches.

Walkers who reach the end of the path at Robin Hood's Bay qualify for an official Coast to Coast completion certificate.

Richmond and Northallerton MP Rishi Sunak successfully campaigned for the Coast to Coast to be designated a National Trail.

He said: “Every Coast to Coaster should have their passport.

"It will form part of a walker’s memory of this unique trek across the North of England and will unlock some great benefits for their journey.

“I commend the volunteers of the Richmond Yorkshire Community Interest Company for the idea and the work that went into making it happen and also everyone that supported their initiative - the local authorities, national parks, Natural England and the businesses who signed up to be the stamping agents.

“National Trail designation brings a range of benefits for everyone who enjoys this great walk and the hundreds of businesses whose trade is boosted by the thousands of walkers who follow in Wainwright’s footsteps.

"The Passport will help to make the walk even more special.”

Coun Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council, which was one of the local authorities to provide funding for the scheme, said: “The Coast to Coast Passport is a wonderful scheme, giving walkers the chance to have a lasting memento of their achievement while also having the opportunity to get discounts from the accredited businesses and attractions along the route.

“It will also support these businesses, including shops, pubs and accommodation providers, which will help boost the local economy."

Jim Walker MBE, chair of Eden Tourism Network, described the scheme as "brilliant".

He added: "We all need an excuse to pop in and support local businesses, and at the same time enjoy meeting local people when undertaking a challenging route like the Coast to Coast.”

A spokesperson for the Wainwright Society said: "The society has been very pleased to support the work of Richmond Yorkshire Community Interest Company in producing a passport for walkers undertaking Alfred Wainwright’s famous Coast to Coast Walk.

"As Alfred Wainwright said of the walk he devised 'surely there cannot be a finer itinerary for a long-distance walk'."

Visit www.c2cpassport.com or email [email protected] for more information on the passport.