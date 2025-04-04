Starbucks, Costa Coffee, Greggs and McDonalds apply for pavement licences at sites across Scarborough and Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven applications for high street pavement licences have been submitted by fast food restaurants, cafés, and a fish and chip shop in Scarborough and Whitby.

Six businesses have reapplied for pavement licences from the council across seven sites.

Karen Towle is seeking a pavement licence for the Greggs located at 6-7 Westborough, Scarborough, for outdoor seating at the front of the premises for serving of food and drink.

The deadline for representations by members of the public is Wednesday, April 9.

Businesses in Scarborough and Whitby that have reapplied for pavement licences. Image: Google Maps

Hannah Margan has submitted a pavement licence application for Starbucks, which is located at 8-10 Huntriss Row, Scarborough.

Public comments regarding the application should be sent to the council by Thursday, April 10.

Russell Vickers is seeking a pavement licence for JK’s Bar in Whitby, located at Wellington Road.

Last year, the bar renamed itself Osbournes Whitby after North Yorkshire Council considered revoking the establishment’s premises licence.

Members of the public wishing to comment on the application must send their representations by Friday, April 11.

Comments regarding the following three businesses should be sent to the licensing authority by Thursday, April 17.

Costa Coffee at 12-13 Baxtergate, Whitby.

Costa Coffee at 102 Westborough, Scarborough.

McDonalds at 11-17 Huntriss Row, Scarborough.

Additionally, a pavement licence application has been submitted by James Corrigan for the Anchor Fish and Chips Restaurant.

The deadline for representations regarding the fish and chip restaurant’s pavement licence application, which is located at 37a Sandside, Scarborough, is Wednesday, April 23.

Members of the public wishing to make representations regarding any of the applications must write to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG or email [email protected].