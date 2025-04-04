Starbucks, Costa Coffee, Greggs and McDonalds apply for pavement licences at sites across Scarborough and Whitby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Six businesses have reapplied for pavement licences from the council across seven sites.
Karen Towle is seeking a pavement licence for the Greggs located at 6-7 Westborough, Scarborough, for outdoor seating at the front of the premises for serving of food and drink.
The deadline for representations by members of the public is Wednesday, April 9.
Hannah Margan has submitted a pavement licence application for Starbucks, which is located at 8-10 Huntriss Row, Scarborough.
Public comments regarding the application should be sent to the council by Thursday, April 10.
Russell Vickers is seeking a pavement licence for JK’s Bar in Whitby, located at Wellington Road.
Last year, the bar renamed itself Osbournes Whitby after North Yorkshire Council considered revoking the establishment’s premises licence.
Members of the public wishing to comment on the application must send their representations by Friday, April 11.
Comments regarding the following three businesses should be sent to the licensing authority by Thursday, April 17.
Costa Coffee at 12-13 Baxtergate, Whitby.
Costa Coffee at 102 Westborough, Scarborough.
McDonalds at 11-17 Huntriss Row, Scarborough.
Additionally, a pavement licence application has been submitted by James Corrigan for the Anchor Fish and Chips Restaurant.
The deadline for representations regarding the fish and chip restaurant’s pavement licence application, which is located at 37a Sandside, Scarborough, is Wednesday, April 23.
Members of the public wishing to make representations regarding any of the applications must write to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.