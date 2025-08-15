Start date revealed for £500,000 Whitby junction improvements

The current layout of the junction at the A171 New Bridge with Spital Bridge.

The first phase of a major scheme to improve Whitby’s public spaces and road network is set to begin next month.

The junction at the A171 New Bridge with Spital Bridge will benefit from a £500,000 upgrade to improve safety for road users and pedestrians.

The works will form part of the £2.3 million Whitby harbourside public realm project, funded by the Whitby Town Deal, which aims to improve the area around the swing bridge for the benefit of residents and visitors.

The work, which will begin on Monday, September 1, is expected to be completed within 12 weeks.

Designs of how the junction will look following a £500,000 upgrade to improve safety for road users and pedestrians.

It will involve installing new traffic lights, amendments to islands and kerb lines, and the resurfacing of the new junction. There will be four new places clearly signed for pedestrians to cross, including on the A171 in one movement.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Malcolm Taylor, said: “This major upgrade is seen by many to be much needed as the new signals will make life much easier for those emerging from the side roads, and will improve the crossing places for pedestrians.

“We listened to public feedback from the consultation, which showed significant public support for the plans, with most feedback coming from Whitby residents.

“This scheme is the first phase of our wider vision for the popular coastal town, with plans for the harbourside set to come to fruition next year.”

During a public consultation for the improvement scheme in late 2023, 64 per cent of people were in favour.

When the swing bridge is closed to traffic, all vehicles travelling between the east side of Whitby and the town centre need to use A171 New Bridge and Spital Bridge junction. The right turn at this location is a difficult manoeuvre in its current layout.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division on North Yorkshire Council, said: “I strongly support the major improvements to this key junction, which was mirrored by most people who shared their views in the consultation.

“Although the works will inevitably cause short term disruption at the junction, there will be huge benefits from the crossing points, and they will provide a safer route for the many students who make their way to Whitby School on the west side of New Bridge.”

Most of the works will take place during the daytime between 7am and 7pm. However, during the first week, works will be 7pm to 2am, and for the second and last week, they will be daytime and evening.

The on-site team will help in managing access to properties and businesses. However, there may be periods when vehicle access will not be possible.

Access for pedestrians will be maintained, but it may be necessary to use temporary barriered walkways.

Ahead of work starting, a meet the contractor event will be held on Friday, August 29, from 2pm to 7pm at Whitby Leisure Centre, which is open to everyone who may be interested in learning more about this scheme.

The next phase of the public realm improvements is due to begin in the spring of next year.