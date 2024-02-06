Stress and depression behind quarter of staff absences at Scarborough and York hospitals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hospital directors were recently told that 25 per cent of all full-time equivalent days lost are due to stress, anxiety and depression experienced by staff.

The NHS Trust noted that it “continues to support staff wellbeing through a wide range of initiatives, including the staff psychology service, mental health first aid, financial wellbeing advice, and the employee assistance programme”.

At the same meeting on January 31, health bosses were told how a “huge level of sickness” had also affected maternity and neonatal units.

As a result, maternity and neonatal units at Scarborough and York hospitals have been relying on bank staff to the equivalent of 15 full-time staff members.

The NHS Trust’s quality committee also reported in January that “neonatal staffing remains a significant concern”.

Chief operating officer, Claire Hansen, said that the safety of services received by patients across the organisation over the winter months was at risk.

Her report presented to the meeting stated that the trust “may be unable to maintain a consistent rate of flow through urgent and emergency care pathways over the winter months therefore potentially impacting the quality and safety of services received by patients and their carers and impacting the experience of our staff”.

However, the trust is trying to bridge staffing gaps and has a target to recruit 55 international nurses, including 15 specialist roles to support outside adult inpatient areas.

Following a visit to Kerala, India last November, the trust made 30 offers of employment of which 28 were accepted.

It also achieved a target of recruiting 90 nurses by the end of November 2023.

Speaking at the meeting, Simon Morritt, chief executive, said: “The challenges that we face in January have been astonishingly busy.

"So, a big thank you on behalf of myself and all of the board to our staff for managing the pressure within the organisation.”