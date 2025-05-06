The Playcentre: Ofsted praises ‘excellent’ behaviour at Scarborough daycare centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An out-of-school daycare in Scarborough has received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted and praise for the ‘excellent’ behaviour of children.

The Playcentre, located at Gladstone & Falsgrave Recreation Centre on Wykeham Street, has received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted which recently visited the daycare centre, which has 150 children on roll.

Inspectors said that as children are collected from their classrooms they are “warmly greeted by the friendly staff team” who are caring and put children “at the heart of everything they do”.

Staff were described as knowing the children “extremely well” and initiating conversations, which encouraged children to share their thoughts.

The Playcentre, Wykeham Street. Google Maps

In the report, Ofsted said that staff “understand how to plan activities for children that engage their interest and are suitable for their age”.

The previous inspection took place in June 2019 when The Playcentre was also given a ‘good’ rating.

According to inspectors, behaviour at the club is “excellent” and “the atmosphere is very positive and children consistently use their manners unprompted”.

They also noted that children responded well to staff guidance and expectations.

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are also well supported, according to the report.

It stated: “This is a fully inclusive environment for all children. Leaders and staff work together with teachers, parents and other professionals to ensure that children have the support they need.

“For example, when SEND children find it difficult to manage their feelings and emotions, staff work in close partnership with the school to monitor them throughout the day. This helps to identify potential triggers and implement targeted support.”

The Playcentre’s staff were praised for supporting children to understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle and were commended for providing “nutritious snacks that cater to all children’s individual dietary needs, including fruit and fresh vegetables”.

The report concluded that the arrangements for safeguarding were effective and “there is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children’s interests first”.