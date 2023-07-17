The Quirky Den: Whitby pub applies to council for outdoor seating and pavement licence

The Quirky Den pub in Whitby has submitted an application for a pavement licence which would grant it permission for outdoor seating outside the premises for serving drinks.

The application has been submitted by Aaron Slater on behalf of the premises which is located at 11 Grape Lane, Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The microbrewery, which is located near the Whitby swing bridge, has upstairs seating with views across the harbour.

Quirky Den, Whitby. Google Images

The pub currently has a licence permitting it to play recorded music and supply alcohol.

A consultation is currently open and members of the public are able to make representations regarding the application.

Those wishing to make their views known on the application for the pavement licence can contact North Yorkshire Licensing Services in writing at Scarborough Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can also email [email protected].