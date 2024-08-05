Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Council’s plans to introduce overnight motorhome parking restrictions in Scarborough and Whitby have got our readers talking.

In response to complaints from residents and safety fears about significant numbers of motorhomes congregating in hotspot areas, the council is planning a trial restriction of up to 18 months at three locations between 11pm and 7am where issues are “most acute”.

Restrictions would be introduced on the A174 Sandsend to Raithwaite; Royal Albert Drive on Scarborough’s North Bay; and Osgodby Hill and Filey Road in Cayton Bay.

Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, said: “We know how important the tourist economy is to the Yorkshire coast and motorhomes are as welcome to park on the seafront as any other vehicle during the day.

“However, extended stays, which usually include significant numbers of motorhomes parking overnight, are causing issues for nearby residents and are posing a serious safety hazard.”

He added: “We believe a trial restriction between certain hours is the next step to tackle these issues and, if introduced, the public will be able to share their views before a decision is made on whether to make it permanent.”

The proposal has seen several Scarborough News readers sharing their thoughts on the matter on our website, with most being against the introduction of restrictions.

Jim E said: “I live on a Promenade we can have as many as a dozen plus vans and 99 per cent are no problem at all. The odd one spoils it for the many by getting chairs etc out on the kerb.

“But generally speaking they are just trying to live an alternative lifestyle, as long as they live by the unofficial code - leave the place as you found it and don't stop more than a couple of days in the one spot.

“At the end of the day if they live by ‘the code’ they pay tax, insurance for their vehicles and makes no difference if they are sleeping in it or not as long as they are not disturbing anyone.”

Jemma B said: “All the times I have been there I have never seen vans with flat tyres abandoned. Load of rubbish. That's what parking enforcement and the parking tickets are for.

"I think it's just another case of profit being seen by the council. People pay to park for 24 hours. I don't see the issue if they're cleaning up after themselves.”

She added: “I’d be very surprised if it didn't affect the economy. So many people come and spend a couple of days by the seaside, crabbing, arcades, restaurants etc.

"I know we will find somewhere else to go if they ban campers. Because no way will I pay ridiculous prices of camp sites in the middle of nowhere with nothing in walking distance.”

Danny N said: “I can't understand why some people get so offended seeing a van parked up or is it just people from the travelling community in general that people are prejudiced against?

"If certain ones are littering, target them specifically with fines rather than targeting a vulnerable group of people.”

Kathryn M said: “So what you’re saying is that because of the oddment/minority causing an issue with littering etc you are punishing everyone!

“Why not spend the money putting up cameras or have someone going round issuing fines and a ban from parking in the area if caught causing an issue.”

Peter F said: “Camp sites are responsible for a lot of street parking by sky high charges for sites.

“Councils could create Airs with a reasonable fee. Thus making some much needed revenue and solving the problem.”

But Monty L thought the parking restrictions would be a positive step, saying: “Brilliant, they park over multiple bays and pay once.

“The sea front is not a camp site. They dump food waste and litter, bring their own food. Bring nothing to the local economy.”

