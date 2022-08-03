An application seeking to increase the opening hours and the permitted hours of serving alcohol at The West Riding has been submitted to Scarborough Council.

If approved, it would permit The West Riding, on Castle Road, to remain open from 10am to 1.30am.

According to its website, the pub which has been operating since the 1980s, is currently allowed to remain open until 10pm.

The West Riding, Scarborough picture: Google images

The application, submitted by the Craft Union Pub Company Ltd, also seeks to amend the hours for alcohol sales from 10am to 1am, for consumption both on and off the premises.

Permission to host live music performances and any playing of recorded music on the premises is also being applied for.

As with the sale of alcohol, live and recorded music performances would be permitted seven days a week, though the music would cease by half past midnight.

Conditions for approval include a requirement that a colour CCTV system is operational at the premises whenever licensable activities, such as serving alcohol, are taking place and at any other times where members of the public are present on the premises.

There is also a requirement that the premises licence holder must ensure that an age verification policy is adopted with regard to the sale or supply of alcohol.

There is currently a public consultation ongoing and members of the public can submit representations to the council.