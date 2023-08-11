The Whitby Way: Council approves new signs and floodlights on Grade-II Listed town centre pub

The applicant, Greene King, was given approval for the external refurbishments of the Grade-II Listed pub which include new painted and illuminated signs as well as floodlights and lanterns on Thursday, August 10.

The three-storey site occupies a corner plot on Wellington Road and Baxtergate and has an outdoor patio area to the side of the public highway.

The main building is painted white with Georgian-style casement windows, whilst the extended building on Wellington Road is red brick with sliding sash windows.

The Whitby Way, Proposed Signs. Courtesy Ashleigh

The surrounding buildings mostly comprise a number of townhouses and terraces, typical of a historic town centre and the Whitby Swing Bridge lies to the east of the site.

The Whitby Civic Society responded to the consultation with a recommendation that the use of the signs be limited to the opening hours of the public house from 11am until 11pm.

However, planning officers said that it could not reasonably enforce the use of the lights as it would interfere with their “regular and reasonable use”.

Officers concluded that the proposal “satisfactorily accords” with council policies that seek a high regard for design, the protection of residential amenity and the preservation of the Conservation Area.

No comments were received from members of the public.