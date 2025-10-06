Kevin Hollinrake, Malton and Thirsk MP.

A North Yorkshire MP has called on council chiefs to use more discretion when implementing a controversial home-to-school transport policy.

Thirsk and Malton MP, Kevin Hollinrake, said he had been contacted by a large number of constituents concerned about the North Yorkshire Council decision to only grant free transport to a child’s nearest school rather than their catchment school.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Thirsk and Malton area committee, the politician said he recognised the financial pressures the authority was facing.

But he added: “We had a situation with one pupil that was in Low Mill in Farndale that was being asked to go to Rosedale School on the basis of a supposed closest route to Rosedale that was over Blakey Ridge.

“I know that’s not exactly how it works, but it’s exactly how the policy operates in practice.

"Some of these things are just impractical and unfair, and so I would ask, and I know it’s difficult, for a greater level of discretion in cases where those unfairnesses are apparent.”

The MP also asked for a promised post-implementation review of the policy scheduled to start next year to be “hastened”.

“That would be in everybody’s interest, I think,” he added.

The MP made the comments after hearing from parents affected by the rule change.

Richard Crabtree spoke on behalf of parents in Sheriff Hutton, between York and Malton.

He said parents in the area with children starting Year 7 this September had chosen to send their children to their catchment school, Outwood Academy, in Easingwold, without knowing of the policy change.

Parents were then told they would not get free transport and there were no paid-for seats available, with plans for a replacement bus service provided by the school also withdrawn recently.

He added: “North Yorkshire Council refuses to engage in any support for these children.

“From October 3, our children will have no way to reach their catchment school, which they’ve already started attending and are settled into.

“This pattern of poor communication, sudden policy bombshells, and last-minute U-turns has caused enormous stress and disruption to our children’s education.”

In response to the parent, a statement was read out on behalf of Amanda Newbold, the council’s assistant director for inclusion.

It said: “The policy aligns the council’s arrangements with the Department for Education statutory guidance for home-to-school travel, including the main eligibility criteria, which is that assistance is provided to the nearest suitable school with available places.

“In adopting the policy, the council determined that it should be implemented on a phase basis such that any pupil with existing eligibility for transport would not be affected.

“The council’s consideration of the policy was preceded by an extensive consultation exercise about the policy proposals.

"All primary schools in the county were notified about the consultation and were asked to notify parents.

“The exercise was also promoted on the council’s website via its social media channels and via local media outlets.

It added: “The council remains committed to undertaking a post-implementation review of the implementation of the policy in accordance with the commitment provided at the meeting of the full council on July 24, 2024 and a report on this will be presented in autumn 2026.”