Three Scarborough and Whitby businesses apply for new premises licences

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:01 BST
Three businesses in Scarborough and Whitby have applied for premises licences from North Yorkshire Council.

One business in Whitby and two in Scarborough have submitted applications seeking permission for the sale of alcohol and to extend their opening hours.

In Whitby, an application by Tide – formerly the Little Fox Coffee Shop – is seeking a new premises licence permitting the sale of alcohol seven days a week.

If approved, the sale of alcohol would be permitted from 10am until midnight from Monday to Saturday and until 11.30pm on Sundays.

Monico Guest House, Scarborough.Monico Guest House, Scarborough.
Monico Guest House, Scarborough.

The provision of late-night refreshments would also be permitted from 11pm until midnight Monday to Saturday and 11pm until 11.30pm on Sundays.

Public representations regarding the application can be submitted to the council by Friday, August 2.

In Scarborough, Catch 55 Fish Restaurant is seeking to vary its alcohol licence.

If approved by the council, alcohol could be sold between 9am to 11.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

49 55 Eastborough, Scarborough.49 55 Eastborough, Scarborough.
49 55 Eastborough, Scarborough.

The deadline for submitting public representations regarding this application is Friday, August 16.

The Monico Guest House in Scarborough has also applied for a premises licence from the council.

Located at Columbus Avenue, the sale of alcohol is proposed 24 hours a day from “midnight to midnight” seven days a week.

Public representations regarding the guest house’s application can be submitted to the council by Thursday, August 15.

Representations and comments regarding any of the applications can be sent in writing to North Yorkshire Council at Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough.

The licensing authority can also be contacted via email at [email protected].

