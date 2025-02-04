Three seaside businesses in Scarborough and Filey apply for pavement and premises licences

Three seaside businesses in Scarborough and Filey have applied for pavement and premises licences ahead of the summer season.

Applications for pavement licences have been submitted by two businesses in Scarborough’s popular Sandside area in the South Bay.

Bamford’s café is seeking permission for outdoor seating to serve food and drinks at the front of its premises on 27 Sandside.

The deadline for representations to be made to the application by David MacGregor is Wednesday, February 5.

Bamfords, 27 Sandside, Scarborough. Google Maps

A nearby business, The New Lancaster pub, has also applied for a pavement licence from North Yorkshire Council.

The application, by the J&S Pub Company (Scalby) Ltd, proposes “outdoor seating to the front of the premises for serving of food and drink”.

Representations regarding the pub’s application – which is located 45-46 Sandside, Scarborough – is Friday, February 14.

In Filey, the Bay View Restaurant has applied to the council for permission to make a change to its premises licence.

Sandside, Scarborough. Google Maps

If approved, the restaurant at Coble Landing would be permitted to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.

The application by K Hardaker states that changes to the licence would include off sales and would “add a condition that ‘off sales will be in sealed containers’”.

The deadline for representations regarding the application is Monday, February 24.

Residents that want to make representations regarding any of the applications can do so by writing to: North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.

You can also email [email protected] to comment.