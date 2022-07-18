Scarborough Council approved the change of use of the property from a residential dwelling into holiday accommodation.

The application to convert the properties was submitted by Laura Oakley and concerns a property on 12 Royal Avenue, near the St Andrews United Reformed Church.

The site also lies within the designated conservation area of Scarborough.

The property at 12 Royal Avenue, Scarborough. picture: Google images.

No responses were received from members of the public during the consultation process and no objections were raised by the council’s environmental health team or North Yorkshire Highways.

A report by Scarborough Council says: “The proposal would not result in significant external development, and it is therefore considered that the proposal would not result in any adverse impact on the residential amenities of neighbouring properties.”

However, council officers raised questions regarding a possible increase in traffic to the eight-bedroom building.

According to the report there "may be an incremental increase in the number of vehicles that visit the site.”

It says that the frequency could be “dependent on the seasonal nature” of the holiday let but also adds: “In any case, on-street parking is provided down Royal Avenue and nearby areas. It is also noted that the council's highways department has not objected to the proposal.”

The applicant, Ms Oakley, also successfully gained permission to replace all 36 timber-framed windows with EcoSlide uPVC window frames.

The council decreed that replacing the windows “would not have an adverse effect on the appearance of the host dwelling and would conserve the character and setting of the conservation area of Scarborough."