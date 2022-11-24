Town centre shop in Scarborough that suffered ‘extensive’ damage from fire seeks approval for renovations

In January 2022, a fire broke out in Little Martin Crafts on Newborough, and a plan for the renovation of the property has now been proposed.

Pictures submitted as part of the application have revealed the extent of the damage to the grade II listed building.

The fire was located on the ground floor of the souvenir shop which has flats above it and “extensively damaged the ground and first floors of the retail area”.

The shop suffered extensive fire damage

The rest of the building, including the upper floor flats, suffered smoke damage.

According to plans submitted to Scarborough Council, the proposed works seek to restore the building back to its pre-fire condition.

The applicant, John Senior, is proposing to renovate the interior of the building, including removing and replacing plasterboard finishes to walls and ceilings.

A design and access statement that was submitted alongside the application, states that existing walls which were not affected by the fire will remain intact while the parts of the building that only suffered from smoke damage will undergo cleaning and redecoration works.

The property suffered extensive damage in the blaze

When firefighters attended the incident they were forced to break down a door in a flat above the shop which will be replaced using similar materials.

The building lies in the Scarborough conservation area but the applicant has stated that the works will not adversely affect “the conservation setting or the historic value of the property”.

“Particular attention has been given to the choice of materials which is to mimic the type and design of material removed as a result of the fire damage”, according to the proposed plan.

Consultee comments were sought from Historic England as part of the application process, however, the organisation stated: “You do not need to notify or consult us on this application.”

Little Martin Crafts on Newborough

Scarborough Council has not yet made a decision on the application.

The fire caused damage throughout the property

