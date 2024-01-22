Town Council encourages residents to help shape plans for ‘rebirth’ of Whitby’s maritime industry

Whitby Town Council has encouraged residents to take part in a consultation over plans for a £10m marine and maritime hub in Whitby.

Ahead of a meeting of Whitby town councillors, residents have been invited to share their views on a £10m proposal to create a hub for marine and maritime innovation and enterprise on Whitby’s Endeavour Wharf.

The council has said that the proposal could “drive the rebirth of Whitby’s maritime industry” by providing new opportunities for training and employment, building on the town’s proud fishing and sailing heritage.

It would include an innovation centre providing training courses for the maritime industry and related workshop space and office accommodation.

Location of the proposed Whitby Maritime Hub. Courtesy NYC

A planning application is set to be submitted soon and the council has asked residents to view the plans and to comment on them by visiting www.northyorks.gov.uk/WhitbyMaritimeHub.

Whitby Town Council’s harbour committee will also meet on Tuesday January 23 to discuss the proposals, which are part of the £17.1m Towns Fund awarded to Whitby in 2021.

The fund has allocated £10m to the hub which North Yorkshire Council has said will “transform the town’s Endeavour Wharf”.

Endeavour Wharf has been a site of maritime activity in Whitby since the 1800s, from fishing to boat building and today remains an operational wharf as well as providing car parking facilities.

The public consultation closes on Friday February 9, and the feedback is set to shape the final planning application which is due to be submitted in March 2024, according to the council.

North Yorkshire Council will also be welcoming residents to public consultation events at the following accessible venues:

• Eastside Community Centre, January 23, 10am to 4pm

• Whitby Coliseum, January 27, 10am to 4pm

• Whitby Coliseum, January 31, 10am to 7pm

Information will also be available to view at the Eastside Community Centre, Whitby Coliseum and the Library and on request at the Harbour Office from January 15 to February 9, during office hours.