Transport projects cash for Bridlington as part of Capital Programme funding agreement

County Hall, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s HQ.

Money will be made available for transport projects in the Bridlington area following a Capital Programme funding agreement.

£24.6 million of funding secured as part of Hull and East Yorkshire’s devolution deal is in line to be spent on key projects across the region.

Projects to benefit will include flooding and coastal programmes, as well as transport spending for Pocklington, Bridlington, Hessle, Howden and in Hull after the funding approval was granted by the Leaders of Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The leaders have agreed to proposals to formally allocate ‘in year’ capital funding awarded as part of the deal struck with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to devolve powers to local decision makers. £4.6 million will also go towards building houses on brownfield land.

The Chief Executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Alan Menzies, said: “It’s fantastic to secure key funding for our region, as part of the devolution process.

“This funding will play a crucial role in supporting local residents and improving flood prevention measures, transport, and infrastructure.”

The Capital Programme funding is part of work arising out of Hull and East Yorkshire’s devolution deal, which involves the creation of a Mayoral Combined Authority.

A £400 million investment fund will be available to the MCA, which will be led by a mayor to be elected in May 2025.