Tributes paid to former Labour councillor David Billing who has died aged 72
Tributes have been paid to former Labour Councillor David Billing who passed away suddenly at home on March 10.
Cllr Billing was born in Scarborough on May 10, 1950, the youngest child of Lawrence and Elsie Billing.
He grew up in the town until he was sent to a boarding school just outside of London at the age of nine to treat a speech problem.
Cllr Billng’s sister, Janet Sheppard, said: “Before he went away, I was the only person who could understand him, but it never stopped him talking.
"When he came back his speech was fine and everyone could understand him.”
Cllr Billing returned to Scarborough and completed his education, before heading to university in London where he studied psychology at Bedford College.
He took work as a psychologist in the north of England before returning to his home town to work at Scarborough Hospital as an administrator.
Mrs Sheppard said: “He was always interested in politics, he could be a tad argumentative, but that was the politician in him.
"He liked to go on holiday abroad, but he didn’t have time for hobbies as he was always so busy.”
Councillor Steve Siddons, Leader of Scarborough Borough Council, said: “I am extremely saddened to learn of the death of Honorary Alderman and former Labour Councillor, David Billing, who gave almost two decades of steadfast service to his local community until 2019, in what was then known as the central ward.
“I have known David for almost thirty years. He was someone who could be relied upon to give good advice and was a person with a strong social conscience.
"David faced a number of challenges in his life but always put others first when they were faced with adversity.
"He was intelligent, witty and extremely knowledgeable particularly in relation to health and social care issues.
"He will be sadly missed by all who were privileged to know him.
“On behalf of fellow councillors and council colleagues, I extend my sincere sympathy to David’s family and friends as they grieve his passing and remember a life well lived.”
Arrangements for Cllr Billing’s funeral are yet to be confirmed. Further enquiries may be directed to funeral directors B. Bernard and Sons.