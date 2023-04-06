Two hotels in Whitby and Filey granted permission for ground-floor extensions

The Seafield Hotel in Filey and the Riviera Hotel in Whitby have both had applications for extensions to their premises approved by the council.

The Seafield Hotel in Filey was granted retrospective planning permission for “a large restaurant and dining room” facing onto an enclosed courtyard at the rear of the property.

Located on Rutland Street, the extension spans two terraced properties which have now joined to create one hotel whereas prior to the application, both properties had operated as guest houses in different ownerships.

Image of the Riviera Hotel, Whitby. picture: Google

The surrounding area contains similar properties which are mostly residential and include some bed and breakfasts and hotels.

During the consultation period, no objections or responses were received from Filey Town Council, the Highway Authority, or members of the public.

The planning authority decreed that due to the site’s proximity to the train station and bus services, it deemed the hotel to be in “a sustainable location” that will continue to be an active part of the tourism industry in Filey.

The Seafield Hotel’s application was approved subject to conditions on Wednesday, March 29.

The planning authority also approved an application for a single-storey extension to the rear of the Riviera Hotel, at Crescent Terrace in Whitby.

The hotel was given the green light for a ground-floor extension measuring approximately 4m in length, 5m in width, and 3.7m in height, which will be located on top of an existing basement-level extension.

Comprising a four-storey mid-terraced townhouse facing northwards towards the sea, the Riviera Hotel is surrounded by Victorian-era terraces.

A substantial proportion of the housing stock in the surrounding area is made up of tourist accommodation in the form of guest-houses, hotels and bed and breakfast accommodation, according to a council report.

No comments or letters were received from members of the public during the consultation and Whitby Town Council said it supported the plan.