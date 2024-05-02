Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Empire Grill at 34 Newborough and Dante’s Restaurant at 31 Aberdeen Walk have submitted licensing applications to North Yorkshire Council.

Alin Ilie Bolovan’s application seeks permission for the Empire Grill to serve alcohol from 11am until 11pm seven days a week.

If approved, the premises would also have opening hours from 11am to 11.30pm, Monday to Sunday.

The licensing applications have gone to the Town Hall, Scarborough.

The application by Andrea Floris for Dante’s Restaurant seeks permission for the “retail sale of alcohol” Monday to Sunday from 11am until 11pm.

Dante’s would also be given permission for opening hours between 11am and 11.30pm, seven days a week.

Members of the public wishing to make representations regarding either of the applications should contact the council by Friday, May 17.

North Yorkshire Licensing Services can be contacted in writing at Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough.