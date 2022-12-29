Tom Robson, campaigner for the Liberal Democrats in Bridlington, recently came across a particularly rough area of tarmac on Queensgate.

The damaged road has been spray painted by an outraged local’s musings on the condition of Bridlington’s roads, stating “do a proper job” and “not good” while circling some bad potholes in the road.

Mr Robson said: “It appears that the frustration felt by residents of North Bridlington over the condition of our residential streets has reached boiling point.”

A Local spray painter left a message on Queensgate, Bridlington, that the roads are 'not good' and the council needs to 'do a proper job'.

Locals have been notifying the council about the condition of the roads in Bridlington, which are only set to get worse over the coming winter months.

Sharon, a long-term resident on Eighth Avenue, said: "Our road surface is made worse by the bus which passes by every hour. The council used to come and fill the potholes, but they haven't been for a long time."

Jayne Phoenix, local ward councillor, said: “When I report holes to the council, they usually come round and patch them up.

“That works for a short time, but it's like using sticking plasters when major surgery is needed."

Queensgate road in Bridlington has already been patched up by the council, however as the damage resurfaces, a different approach may be needed.

However, a spokesperson for East Riding Council said the council has been investing in improving Bridlington’s roads, which is a difficult task to undertake with limited resources.

The spokesperson said: “The council is investing more than £2m this financial year into improving roads in Bridlington.

“The latest major road scheme in Bridlington began in November, and work is scheduled to be carried out in Queensgate, the road in the photograph, starting in February.

“We have staff driving in and around Bridlington almost daily to check the condition of the roads. We carry out formal safety inspections of the main roads monthly, and residential streets and cul-de-sacs are inspected at least annually.