'Unsightly' amusement rides on Scarborough's North Bay refused permission to continue by council

The rides on North Bay.

The application for eight rides on North Bay Promenade was from the owners of the Chalet Cafe who were allowed to run the amusements in summer under rules called permitted development rights.

Full planning permission was needed for the continued use of the site, however, this was refused at a meeting of Scarborough Borough Council's planning committee on Thursday.

Cllr John Casey said: "I have been past this site a few times over the last few months and I find it really poor and unsightly.

A ride on North Bay.

"It doesn't look suitable for this area."

Cllr Hazel Lynskey added: "All the people who know Scarborough know the South Bay is the commercial side and the North Bay is the side where it is kept natural.

"This summer when I saw the rides, I realised they were less than perfect.

"If you are going to put something on this site, surely you don't bring any old ride from anywhere and plant it in Scarborough."

On the flip side, Cllr Bill Chatt argued in favour of the plans. He said: "I'm not seeing this as something which is going to drive away visitors. I'm seeing it as an attraction where visitors may come.

"I also don't think this is going to cause an absolute ruckus in the town. This in an opportunity."

The application was for the use of rides during summer months only. It received 28 objections from residents and no letters of support.

The proposed rides included swingboats, an octopus ride, ladybird ride, crazy mirrors sideshow, hook-a-duck stall, chair carousel, bouncy castle and an inflated slide.