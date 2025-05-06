‘Urgent’ repairs to Whitby’s Eskside Wharf set for approval despite concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have been asked to approve ‘urgent remedial works’ to Whitby’s Eskside Wharf despite impacts to the conservation area.

CR Reynolds’ application seeks permission for the installation of a new sheet piled wall along Whitby’s wharf frontage.

If councillors approve plans at a meeting on Thursday May 8, the wall would “extend into the River Esk to be constructed parallel to the existing sheet piled wall and connected by a new reinforced concrete capping beam, which would also act as a flood defence”.

The scheme also includes the replacement of the mooring bollards to the capping beam.

Eskside Wharf, Church Street, Whitby. Alan Wood & Partners.

Eskside Wharf is a “key feature of Whitby” and conservation experts have raised concerns about the impact of the works on the local area.

There would be “some impact upon the appearance and character of this part of the conservation area” but council officers said “this does not outweigh the policy presumption in favour of the development”.

The proposal has been recommended for approval as it would bring “appropriate remediation to Eskside Wharf, provide additional flood defences and ensure the future retention of an important industry and employer within the town”.

Concerns have also been raised that the construction stage of the scheme could have an impact on the amenity of residents due to noise, disturbance and light pollution.

However, council planners said that as the site is already in use for industrial purposes, the works would not be “dissimilar to the working practices that already take place in this location and experienced by nearby residences and businesses”.

Whitby Town Council has supported the application and no comments were received from members of the public.

A report prepared for councillors states: “The wharf is a man-made structure created as a working port initially and contributes to the town’s heritage and history as a ship-builder, which continues on the site at present.

“While the works proposed would alter the appearance and character of the conservation area, it is not considered to be to a degree that would result in a negative impact.”

Officers concluded that the changes would be “at the lower end of ‘less than substantial’ in terms of harm, owing to the existing industrial character and appearance of the site and since the wall mirrors the existing wall and flood defences in this location”.

Members of the public are invited to attend the planning meeting at Scarborough Town Hall starting at 2pm on Thursday, May 8.