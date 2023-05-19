Vacant Scarborough restaurant to be converted into holiday let for up to 12 guests

An application by Marco Floris to convert the vacant CoGonis restaurant’s property into a holiday let that can accommodate up to 12 people has been approved by the council’s planning authority.

The newly approved holiday let, which is located at 36 North Marine Road, is around 120 metres northwest of Scarborough town centre, in an area with both residential and commercial properties.

The four-storey terraced building has a two-storey, flat-roofed rear extension and a rear yard, whilst the building, which is currently vacant, was last used as a ground and first-floor restaurant with owner’s accommodation on the second and third floors.

CoGonis Restaurant on North Marine Road

Documents submitted to the council state that the property would be used as a holiday let for family groups of up to 12 people and that most stays would be for a week to two weeks at a time.

No representations were received from members of the public and the authority’s residential regulation team had no objections to the scheme.

However, to address “the detrimental impacts that a use of this kind could have on neighbouring properties, through noise, the improper disposal of refuse and recyclable materials, antisocial behaviour and light pollution,” several conditions were imposed.

The conditions include a requirement that the applicant must submit a revised management plan that provides details of the terms and conditions “to which guests would have to agree before acceptance is granted to stay at the property”.

The management plan must also detail “how the agreement of guests to those terms and conditions would be obtained” whilst also ensuring that “someone is contactable regarding any complaints and incidents when the property is occupied by guests”.

The planning authority concluded that “the imposition of suitable conditions on the grant of planning permission should ensure that detrimental impacts on neighbouring properties would be avoided” and that subsequently “the planning balance is a positive one”.

