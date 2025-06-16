Valhalla Whitby: Viking-themed bar applies for premises licence for new branch on Grape Lane

6 Grape Lane, Whitby. Courtesy John Howlett Planning Ltd

A Viking-themed bar has applied for a premises licence for its new branch in Whitby which was recently given planning permission.

Valhalla York is seeking a premise licence for the former ironmongers at Grape Lane, which it won planning permission to convert to a pub and holiday let last month.

The first and second floors will become three one-bedroom flats while a two-bedroom holiday apartment will be created on the third floor.

The proposed licensable activities include the sale of alcohol and the playing of music.

If the premises licence application is approved, alcohol could be sold and recorded music could be played from 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and from 11am to 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The opening hours would be the same and the sale of alcohol would be for consumption “on the premises only”.

Public comments regarding the application must be sent to the council by Friday, June 20 “stating the grounds for the representation”.

Valhalla was granted planning permission despite objections from residents, who said the Grade II-listed property should not be altered because of an "over-proliferation of pubs in Whitby".

A council report stated: "Grape Lane is ultimately a public street, where pedestrians can freely pass – and do so already to a high level, and the licensing team would require assurances that patrons congregating outside the premises is discouraged."

As a result, a condition was set by planning officers that there can be no use or access of the external seating area by customers at any time.

Vincent Roberts and Matthew Beddingham, co-owners and founders of Valhalla York, said: "Valhalla York has been a real success story and we always dreamed of one day having another venue.

"We love the town, its people, its history and feel of the place and it'll be a very similar recipe to what makes Valhalla York tick but not quite the same."

They said they had "every hope to be opening the doors for summer 2026".

Anyone who wishes to make representations regarding the licence application can send comments in writing to: North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG, or by email to [email protected].